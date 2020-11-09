Panel discussion Tuesday on solving in-home caregiver crisis in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP), the nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of the cared for by supporting caregivers, celebrates National Family Caregiver Month with a panel discussion, Solving the In-Home Caregiver Crisis, on Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. eastern time.

The event is part of CIP’s goal to raise $10,000 by Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, to continue to expand its recently-launched scholarship program.

Join CIP for an exclusive webinar to learn about the challenges our elders, individuals with disabilities, medically fragile and their caregivers face on a daily basis. Moderated by TV6′s Andrew LaCombe, panelists include Eric Paad, founder of CIP, caregiver and family member; Dorothy Paad, recipient of care; Angela Hentkowski, Certified Elder Law Attorney and CIP board member; and Jennifer Voegtline, CEO of Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice. All with unique perspectives on the issue, the panelists will share personal and professional stories, provide a better understanding of the crisis and help attendees be part of the solution.

“We are excited to give our panelists the opportunity to share their caregiving experiences to help educate people about this national crisis,” says Eric Paad, founder and president of CIP. “This discussion is a great way to learn from those who live this every day and encourage everyone to get involved to be part of the solution.”

The panel discussion is part of CIP’s mission to educate the public regarding the shortage of quality in-home caregivers, a national crisis we are currently facing. Attendees can register here and will receive the link to the GoToWebinar after registration is complete. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

About Caregiver Incentive Project:

Founded by Eric Paad, CIP aims to educate the public regarding the national crisis, provide financial incentives in the way of scholarships and stipends, and provide training for new and existing caregivers. With the efforts beginning in Marquette and a plan to expand nationally, CIP is working closely with established agencies that serve disabled individuals, the elderly, medically fragile individuals, and others requiring in-home care. CIP is inspired by Dorothy Paad, Eric’s daughter, for whom he and his wife are in-home caregivers. Learn more about Dorothy’s inspiring story here.

Donations can also be made at www.the-cip.com. Videos of the inspiration and mission of the project are available on CIP’s YouTube Channel. More information is available on CIP’s website and Facebook Page.

