Mid Peninsula School District shifting to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise

The Mid Peninsula school district has made the decision to close to in-person instruction after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and exposure among students and staff.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In a Facebook post, Superintendent Eric J. VanDamme said “As I type this letter on November 9, 2020 we have several students and eight staff members either quarantined or positive for COVID-19. Pair that with most hospitals in the Upper Peninsula at or above capacity for COVID patients and we are left to make a decision that is in the best interest of our students and staff.” This is a significant increase from November 1, when no staff members or students had tested positive, according to the post.

Students should have information that they need online. The switch will last through Thanksgiving break, with a planned return date of November 30.

Lunches and breakfasts will be delivered to the mailboxes of bus pick ups and drop offs on Wednesday and that schedule will be updated on the Facebook page.

