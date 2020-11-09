Mid-Peninsula Conference announces awards for 2020 volleyball season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique and Negaunee took top honors as the Varsity Co-Champions, with Negaunee’s Sarah MacDonald taking Coach of the Year Honors.

The conference awarded Co-Players of the year, Manistique’s Kayla Muth, and Negaunee’s Natalie Bell earning a share of the award.

Iron Mountain and Manistique finished on top as Co-Champions for the Junior Varsity league.

Other Varsity Awards are as follows:

First Team

Tianna Taylor - Gwinn

Madison Zellar - Manistique

Annslee Runsat - Iron Mountain

Brooke Richey - Manistique

Halle Beauchamp - Gwinn

Larissa Anderson - Negaunee

Second Team

Allie Ennett - Negaunee

Hannah DeLoughery - Ishpeming

Livvie Wood - Westwood

Elliina Miilu - Gwinn

Maddy Marta - Westwood

Olivia Corp - Ishpeming

Honorable Mention

Emelia Palomaki - Negaunee

Emma Jones - Manistique

Jordanna Hardy - Gwinn

Ella Schuetter - Manistique

Megan Racine - Ishpeming

McKenna Smith - Iron Mountain

Defensive Team

Madison Zellar - Manistique

Sierra Hendrickson - Negaunee

Elliina Miilu - Gwinn

Hannah DeLoughery - Ishpeming

Lexi Hagan - Iron Mountain

Ahna Larson - Gladstone

