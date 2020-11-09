Mid-Peninsula Conference announces awards for 2020 volleyball season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique and Negaunee took top honors as the Varsity Co-Champions, with Negaunee’s Sarah MacDonald taking Coach of the Year Honors.
The conference awarded Co-Players of the year, Manistique’s Kayla Muth, and Negaunee’s Natalie Bell earning a share of the award.
Iron Mountain and Manistique finished on top as Co-Champions for the Junior Varsity league.
Other Varsity Awards are as follows:
First Team
Tianna Taylor - Gwinn
Madison Zellar - Manistique
Annslee Runsat - Iron Mountain
Brooke Richey - Manistique
Halle Beauchamp - Gwinn
Larissa Anderson - Negaunee
Second Team
Allie Ennett - Negaunee
Hannah DeLoughery - Ishpeming
Livvie Wood - Westwood
Elliina Miilu - Gwinn
Maddy Marta - Westwood
Olivia Corp - Ishpeming
Honorable Mention
Emelia Palomaki - Negaunee
Emma Jones - Manistique
Jordanna Hardy - Gwinn
Ella Schuetter - Manistique
Megan Racine - Ishpeming
McKenna Smith - Iron Mountain
Defensive Team
Madison Zellar - Manistique
Sierra Hendrickson - Negaunee
Elliina Miilu - Gwinn
Hannah DeLoughery - Ishpeming
Lexi Hagan - Iron Mountain
Ahna Larson - Gladstone
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.