Advertisement

Mid-Peninsula Conference announces awards for 2020 volleyball season

Negaunee volleyball, Co-Champions of the 2020 MPC season.
Negaunee volleyball, Co-Champions of the 2020 MPC season.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique and Negaunee took top honors as the Varsity Co-Champions, with Negaunee’s Sarah MacDonald taking Coach of the Year Honors.

The conference awarded Co-Players of the year, Manistique’s Kayla Muth, and Negaunee’s Natalie Bell earning a share of the award.

Iron Mountain and Manistique finished on top as Co-Champions for the Junior Varsity league.

Other Varsity Awards are as follows:

First Team

Tianna Taylor - Gwinn

Madison Zellar - Manistique

Annslee Runsat - Iron Mountain

Brooke Richey - Manistique

Halle Beauchamp - Gwinn

Larissa Anderson - Negaunee

Second Team

Allie Ennett - Negaunee

Hannah DeLoughery - Ishpeming

Livvie Wood - Westwood

Elliina Miilu - Gwinn

Maddy Marta - Westwood

Olivia Corp - Ishpeming

Honorable Mention

Emelia Palomaki - Negaunee

Emma Jones - Manistique

Jordanna Hardy - Gwinn

Ella Schuetter - Manistique

Megan Racine - Ishpeming

McKenna Smith - Iron Mountain

Defensive Team

Madison Zellar - Manistique

Sierra Hendrickson - Negaunee

Elliina Miilu - Gwinn

Hannah DeLoughery - Ishpeming

Lexi Hagan - Iron Mountain

Ahna Larson - Gladstone

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

Ward Helakoski, Hancock girls basketball head coach.
Ward Helakoski named Hancock Girls Varsity basketball head coach
Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
No. 13 Wisconsin expects to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to...
No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan
Football
High School Football Plays of the Week: Playoffs Round 2