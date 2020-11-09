Michigan’s next steps in the election process

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan turned blue after counting nearly 100 thousand absentee ballots the morning of Nov. 5.

But there’s a process to certify Michigan’s 16 electoral votes before they’re official, and that begins at the local level.

“Most what we’re trying to get done happens on election night or shortly thereafter,” said Marquette City Clerk, Kyle Whitney.

He says at the city level, not much more is done.

“At that point, all the materials are sealed up, the paperwork is completed in the precincts.”

Mary Ann Froberg, Alger County Clerk, says that material is then transferred to the county to complete the canvassing process.

“The County Canvassing Board is made up of 4 people - 2 democrats and 2 republicans and they go over each result, precinct by precinct to make sure that they match.”

Froberg says the Board of County Canvassers must have results certified by Nov. 17, and she says Alger County Canvassers completed certifications on Nov. 5.

Counties must then send them to the Board of State Canvassers, who must have results finalized by Nov. 23.

“Anything after that, if there’s any recounts or anything will have to be after the 23rd after the state of Michigan releases the equipment,” she said.

The State of Michigan will then have until Dec. 8 to announce certified results, but until then, election results are not official.

TV6 reached out to the Secretary of State’s office for information on this year’s election differences, and their spokesperson said, “Nothing different is happening, it’s just a big year (pandemic, highly anticipated election, etc.) … but it is not being conducted any differently than it has in past years.”

The Secretary of State’s office said there’s also been no proof deceased people voted in the election.

Michigan’s election information can be fact-checked here.

