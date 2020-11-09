Michigan Treasury highlights special benefits for military members, veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - As Veterans Day approaches on November 11, the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) would like to extend its gratitude to current and former military members by reminding them of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive.

“Our service men and women make many sacrifices to protect us,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “The Michigan Department of Treasury will work closely with our military members to ensure they get the tax benefits and other resources they deserve.”

Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:

To learn more about tax relief and other benefits for current and past military members, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes.

