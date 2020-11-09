Michigan Tech’s Carson Bantle named WCHA preseason media Rookie of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech rookie forward Carson Bantle was named the WCHA preseason media Rookie of the Year.

The Onalaska, Wisconsin native played two seasons for the USHL team, Madison Capitals before coming to Tech. In the 2019-20 season, Bantle had 49 points in 49 games, and was made captain midway through the year. In the season before he had 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 total points.

The 18 year old is expected to be a welcome addition to a Huskies offense that had some troubles last season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.