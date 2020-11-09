Advertisement

Michigan Tech’s Carson Bantle named WCHA preseason media Rookie of the Year

MTU Forward, Carson Bantle(MTU)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech rookie forward Carson Bantle was named the WCHA preseason media Rookie of the Year.

The Onalaska, Wisconsin native played two seasons for the USHL team, Madison Capitals before coming to Tech. In the 2019-20 season, Bantle had 49 points in 49 games, and was made captain midway through the year. In the season before he had 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 total points.

The 18 year old is expected to be a welcome addition to a Huskies offense that had some troubles last season.

