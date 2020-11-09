Advertisement

Michigan rolls out statewide coronavirus exposure app

The app notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
The MI COVID Alert app notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with...
The MI COVID Alert app notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.(MDHHS/DTMB/WLUC)
By Associated Press and TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - Michigan on Monday launched the statewide rollout of a voluntary, free coronavirus app that notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with infected people.

The announcement came more than three weeks after the state began piloting the technology in Ingham County, including at Michigan State University. More than 46,000 people downloaded MI COVID Alert onto their smartphones.

State Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon urged all Michiganders to follow suit, especially as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations have surged after an initial wave subsided last spring.

“I would encourage folks try it out, put it on your phone. I think you’ll see that it’s free, it’s easy, it doesn’t gob up a lot of battery,” he told The Associated Press. “Once you’re using it, then you get your friends and family to use it, too. If you do that, as a group you’re going to be a little bit safer.”

Those testing positive for the virus are given a PIN by contact tracers that allows them to share their result anonymously on the app, which uses Bluetooth technology and randomly generated phone codes. Other app users who possibly were within 6 feet of infected people for at least 15 minutes are notified.

To learn more about the MI COVID Alert app, or for information on downloading the app, click here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

Coronavirus graphic.
Delta County Administrator: Have a plan, follow safety guidelines, stay informed about coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases
Potential breakthrough for COVID vaccine