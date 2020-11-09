Advertisement

Iron Mountain DDA’s ‘Girls Night Out’ 2020 is week-long event

‘Girls Night Out’ was created to give women an opportunity to get out with friends around the opening day of hunting season and promotes economic growth.
Girls' Night Out Flyer
Girls' Night Out Flyer(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Downtown Iron Mountain’s annual ‘Girls Night Out’ is an entire week this year starting Monday, November 9th- 14th.

“I think this gives a little more flexibility to the attendees to choose what day or time, fits their schedule best,” said Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain DDA Program Director.

Pipp says ‘Girls Night Out' was created to give women an opportunity to get out with friends around the opening day of hunting season and promotes economic growth. To continue to offer this event during the covid-19 pandemic, girls’ night out has been shifted to a 5-day long event, adding more flexibility.

“The businesses also get to choose what hours work for them,” she added.

Marilyn Fisher is a new downtown business owner.

“ My company, ‘Blends, The Green Spot,’ is just t it says; we’re trying to introduce a little bit healthier style of juices and smoothies,” said Fisher.

Her shop located at 415 S. Stephenson, is still in the inspection process but she says she’ll be open 3-7 p.m. CT daily this week, handing out coupon books and punch cards.

“We’re just introducing a little alternative, where you can have some extra veggies in your diet,” she added.

Fischer says she is happy to be a downtown business.

“So many fantastic things are happening in the downtown area, and it’s building,” she said.

Remember: businesses days and hours of operation may vary. For a complete list of participating places click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

A school supply drive hosted by Range Bank
Range Bank raises $8,000 in donations for local schools across the UP
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announcing the 'Futures for Frontliners' program during a Sept. 10, 2020...
85K essential workers apply for ‘Futures for Frontliners’ scholarship since Sept. launch
TV6's The Ryan Report
Ryan Report - November 8, 2020
TV6's Don Ryan during an episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - November 8, 2020 - Part 4