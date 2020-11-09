Iron Mountain DDA’s ‘Girls Night Out’ 2020 is week-long event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Downtown Iron Mountain’s annual ‘Girls Night Out’ is an entire week this year starting Monday, November 9th- 14th.

“I think this gives a little more flexibility to the attendees to choose what day or time, fits their schedule best,” said Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain DDA Program Director.

Pipp says ‘Girls Night Out' was created to give women an opportunity to get out with friends around the opening day of hunting season and promotes economic growth. To continue to offer this event during the covid-19 pandemic, girls’ night out has been shifted to a 5-day long event, adding more flexibility.

“The businesses also get to choose what hours work for them,” she added.

Marilyn Fisher is a new downtown business owner.

“ My company, ‘Blends, The Green Spot,’ is just t it says; we’re trying to introduce a little bit healthier style of juices and smoothies,” said Fisher.

Her shop located at 415 S. Stephenson, is still in the inspection process but she says she’ll be open 3-7 p.m. CT daily this week, handing out coupon books and punch cards.

“We’re just introducing a little alternative, where you can have some extra veggies in your diet,” she added.

Fischer says she is happy to be a downtown business.

“So many fantastic things are happening in the downtown area, and it’s building,” she said.

Remember: businesses days and hours of operation may vary. For a complete list of participating places click here.

