Advertisement

Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

The Escanaba area will be the site of a three-day July 2021 rally by the Great Lakes Harley Owners Group.
(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) - Bikers are coming next year to the Upper Peninsula.

The Escanaba area will be the site of a three-day July rally by the Great Lakes Harley Owners Group. It is expected to bring thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders and enthusiasts to Delta County. The planning process began with a meeting last week at the U.P. state fairgrounds.

The last time Harley riders were in Escanaba for a rally was in 2010. The rally will include a parade and block party in Escanaba. The dates are July 22-24.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Governor Whitmer Recognizes Front Line Nurse Practitioners This Week
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Westwood High School will close for one day
Gogebic Range United Way hosting fund-drive