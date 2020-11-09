Governor Whitmer Recognizes Front Line Nurse Practitioners This Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed November 8-14th as Nurse Practitioner Week in Michigan. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) are a vital part of Michigan’s health care system and have provided trusted heath care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank nurse practitioners across the state for providing high-quality care to their patients both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our nurse Practitioners have worked tirelessly to diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19 and to combat community spread nationwide. We owe it to them and to all of our health care heroes on the front lines to continue to do our part of fight COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

NPs focus on health promotion, disease prevention, and health education and counseling, as well as guiding patients to make smarter health and lifestyle choice. There are more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the United States, and 8,449 in Michigan providing primary, acute, and specialty care to patients of all ages and walks of life.

