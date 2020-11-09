Escanaba cancels annual Christmas Parade

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Christmas oarade has been canceled.

Directors say with the possibility of restrictions changing at any point, it became too difficult to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe.

The Christmas lighting “party” will take place virtually this year, to prevent large gatherings, but the Downtown Development Authority says “Black Friday” shopping will still be held Tuesday, November 24.

“As we know, Christmas is not about the gifts but it’s about family, about gathering around and enjoying each other’s company. As we know, you still do give some gifts that’s why if you’re going to buy them, we encourage you to spend local here in downtown Escanaba," said DDA Executive Director, Scott Czasak.

Escanaba’s annual downtown “Black Friday” event will be during the day to prevent large crowds at night.

