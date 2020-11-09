Advertisement

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department announces delay in COVID-19 contact tracing

The health department says reporting delays have lead to exceeding capacity limits to conduct timely contact tracing.
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department announced Monday that there will be delays in COVID-19 contact tracing.

According to a Nov. 9 release, “Due to reporting delays from local providers, the department is now exceeding [its] capacity to do timely contact tracing."

The health department reminded anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to maintain isolation procedures, as directed by health care providers, for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

“It is also vital that you identify your close contacts (anyone who was within 6 feet of you for longer than 15 minutes in a 24-hour timeframe) and notify them as soon as possible,” the DIDHD said.

Anyone who is notified they are a close contact should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, the health department said.

If you wish to get tested for COVID-19, the DIDHD said you should visit michigan.gov/coronavirus to find a testing location near you.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is also reporting reaching contact tracing capacity limits for its five-county jurisdiction. Click here to read more from the WUPHD.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Statewide COVID totals for Sunday, Monday soar to more than 9,000, UP adds more than 470
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
With surge in Western UP COVID-19 cases, health department to prioritize case investigations