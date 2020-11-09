Dickinson-Iron District Health Department announces delay in COVID-19 contact tracing

IRON RIVER, KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department announced Monday that there will be delays in COVID-19 contact tracing.

According to a Nov. 9 release, “Due to reporting delays from local providers, the department is now exceeding [its] capacity to do timely contact tracing."

The health department reminded anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to maintain isolation procedures, as directed by health care providers, for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

“It is also vital that you identify your close contacts (anyone who was within 6 feet of you for longer than 15 minutes in a 24-hour timeframe) and notify them as soon as possible,” the DIDHD said.

Anyone who is notified they are a close contact should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms, the health department said.

If you wish to get tested for COVID-19, the DIDHD said you should visit michigan.gov/coronavirus to find a testing location near you.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is also reporting reaching contact tracing capacity limits for its five-county jurisdiction. Click here to read more from the WUPHD.

