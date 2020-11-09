Advertisement

Dickinson County supports law enforcement

Community members, county commissioners, law enforcement officials, and county employees came together Monday evening, in front of the courthouse to take a picture with the blue lights on the front lawn.
Dickinson County community members stand in front of the courthouse's blue lights to support law enforcement.
Dickinson County community members stand in front of the courthouse's blue lights to support law enforcement.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County is supporting its law enforcement.



The lights have been up for a few weeks to show appreciation for law enforcement and will continue to shine through winter.

“We support you; we look forward to working with you, with whatever we can. We appreciate what you do every day because we know you put your life on the line,” said Dickinson County Commissioner, Joe Stevens.

The Dickinson County commissioners challenge all other Upper Michigan counties, to light up their courthouse with blue lights for support.

