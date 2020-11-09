Dickinson County supports law enforcement

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County is supporting its law enforcement.

Community members, county commissioners, law enforcement officials, and county employees came together Monday evening, in front of the courthouse to take a picture with the blue lights on the front lawn.

The lights have been up for a few weeks to show appreciation for law enforcement and will continue to shine through winter.

“We support you; we look forward to working with you, with whatever we can. We appreciate what you do every day because we know you put your life on the line,” said Dickinson County Commissioner, Joe Stevens.

The Dickinson County commissioners challenge all other Upper Michigan counties, to light up their courthouse with blue lights for support.

