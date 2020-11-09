Dial Help’s Child Advocacy Center helps victims of abuse

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Crisis center Dial Help opened a Child Advocacy Center in Houghton in late September. Since then, the center has been working to reduce the stress children endure when going over the details of physical or sexual abuse.

“The whole point is to ask them the difficult questions on time,” explained coordinator Heather Saari. “Without this approach, they’re asked by CPS, law enforcement, the doctor, all kinds of people. It’s very traumatic for them to re-answer so many times.”

The child is interviewed by a forensic interview in a family-friendly environment. The interview is recorded for use by the center, law enforcement, and other organizations involved in the case.

“We bring the child into the room, and we ask questions of the child in a developmentally appropriate way and minimize the trauma for the child,” said forensic interviewer Kristine Putz.

The Child Advocacy Center aims to help children through an often stressful situation after they’ve already been through so much.

“The forensic interviewer is trained specifically to ask questions that aren’t leading, aren’t going to tumble out all that trauma on them, aren’t grilling,” Saari said. “We try to make sure that they feel like they’re as at home as they can be. It’s a helpful way to get the child to talk about something that is uncomfortable to talk about already.”

A victim advocate follows up with the family, prepares them for court, and helps them through the rest of the process.

Putz says as a forensic interviewer, she wants children and their families to know they are protected and cared for at the Child Advocacy Center.

“I hope that they feel supported when they come into our CAC and that we’re able to provide services so that they continue to feel supported, they continue to thrive, and that we can keep children safe.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.