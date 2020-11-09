Delta County Administrator: Have a plan, follow safety guidelines, stay informed about coronavirus

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As Delta County continues to see large daily increases in coronavirus cases, the county administrator wants to remind the public to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Administrator Emily DeSalvo sent our a letter to Delta County residents Monday afternoon, encouraging families to have a plan, follow all safety guidelines and stay informed about the coronavirus.

Delta County leads all Upper Michigan counties in overall coronavirus cases, as of Monday morning.

Read the entire community letter below.

Dear Community Members of Delta County:

The situation involving COVID-19 continues to evolve in a rapid manner. Local school districts, leaders from local government, health department representatives and other partners continue to monitor and assess our local response to COVID-19 and are working to provide resources on guidance and policy to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Local officials are taking COVID-19 very seriously and hope that with the help of our great community we can slow the spread of this virus in our area.

Due to the increase of cases in Michigan, especially Delta County, community mitigation strategies are crucial to slowing the transmission of COVID-19. The basic personal-hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus are as follows:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Avoid handshakes

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued Epidemic Order for the state to adhere to. You can find these orders in their entirety at Michigan.gov/coronavirus. Some important mitigation strategies include, but are not limited to: wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings or crowds. With the holidays approaching, these strategies are more important than ever.

Delta County facilities will remain open to the public at this time. When a department is forced to close due to COVID exposure, that update will be posted on the County website, and will not affect the hours or access of the County facility. Important information on how to receive services from the closed department will also be listed with relevant phone numbers or email addresses.

As we prepare for all possible scenarios, we ask that you develop a plan for your family and that you heed the precautions recommended by health professionals and the Michigan.gov/coronavirus website. We urge the public to please utilize this website for the most up to date and accurate information regarding COVID-19 and the steps necessary to mitigate exposure and the spread within the community. While social media can be a helpful tool in relaying information, please be cautious of the source of such information. Local officials want the public to be educated and prepared, not panicked, and to help each other, especially vulnerable populations. We are working through this as a community and need to stay as united and supportive as possible to ensure the health and well-being of all community members. Please practice social distancing and limit your contact with others in the public when at all possible

