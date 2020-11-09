Advertisement

Copper Country Humane Society seeks donations for animal shelter

The shelter is in need of cat litter, paper towels, bleach, 13-gallon garbage bags, and equine pine pellets.
A kitten living at the Copper Country Humane Society.
A kitten living at the Copper Country Humane Society.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Humane Society is asking for donations for its animal shelter.

Items the shelter needs include cat litter, paper towels, bleach, 13-gallon garbage bags, and equine pine pellets. Scratching posts and toys for dogs and cats are also welcome.

Items can be dropped off at the shed in front of the Humane Society. The shelter is accepting monetary donations as well.

According to shelter manager Becki Clouthier, the community’s generosity is crucial to the wellbeing of the animals.

“Homeless animals don’t have anyone else; they have us and they have the public," Clouthier said. "If adoption is not an option, then it’s very nice to be able to help in another way. Monetary needs are always great because of vet bills and things like that, but supplies are just as important.”

To view the full list of items or to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes into house on US-41 in Marquette Township
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

Latest News

The Dial Help office in Houghton.
Dial Help’s Child Advocacy Center helps victims of abuse
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department announces delay in COVID-19 contact tracing
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward