Copper Country Humane Society seeks donations for animal shelter

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Humane Society is asking for donations for its animal shelter.

Items the shelter needs include cat litter, paper towels, bleach, 13-gallon garbage bags, and equine pine pellets. Scratching posts and toys for dogs and cats are also welcome.

Items can be dropped off at the shed in front of the Humane Society. The shelter is accepting monetary donations as well.

According to shelter manager Becki Clouthier, the community’s generosity is crucial to the wellbeing of the animals.

“Homeless animals don’t have anyone else; they have us and they have the public," Clouthier said. "If adoption is not an option, then it’s very nice to be able to help in another way. Monetary needs are always great because of vet bills and things like that, but supplies are just as important.”

To view the full list of items or to make a donation, click here.

