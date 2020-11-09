Advertisement

Chase Elliot wins NASCAR Championship Cup

Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(Terry Renna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - NASCAR’s most popular driver is now a Cup champion. Chase Elliott took the torch from teammate Jimmie Johnson by winning his first Cup title, driving from the back of the field to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. The win for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet was the first since Johnson, who retired after the race, won his seventh and final crown in 2016. Elliott’s car failed pre-race inspection and the penalty cost him the pole when he was sent to the rear. But he raced his way through traffic in the first stage and then took control of the championship.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

High school football playoffs round three matchups
Could Harbaugh spin coaching carousel?
Sports on Demand Saturday 11-7
Michigan Tech women’s basketball online team store now open