Applewood Eatery open for business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff at Applewood Eatery are choosing to look at the pandemic as a positive.

“We just had to get through those rough couple months everything was shut down,” said Macy Neumeier, owner of Applewood Eatery.

The restaurant was closed by the state government for two months and on May 26, finally opened.

“We opened our doors and it was so nice to see all our customers that we had missed for two months. During the summertime we had a great summer, lots of tourists,” said Neumeier.

Neumeier chose to close her doors while COVID-19 cases spiked in Delta County. But now, the doors are open again. Now, she’s open for business Monday through Friday from 10:30 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon

“We’re doing takeout, delivery – free delivery and have a slow start and see how it goes,” said Neumeier.

The restaurant is still offering the same great tastes.

“Still featuring my entire menu, I’m going to have two soups daily, the same quality of service. It’s just not dine-in at this time,” said Neumeier.

She’s proud of her community because even though the pandemic has had a lot of unexpected turns, community members continue to stand together.

