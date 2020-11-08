Advertisement

Peter White Public Library’s offers safe and customized pick-up service

‘Library in a bag’ is put together by librarians based on preferences and suggestions for expanded reading.
A shot inside Peter White Public Library in Marquette. (WLUC FIle Photo)
A shot inside Peter White Public Library in Marquette. (WLUC FIle Photo) (WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Look no further to a community-style book club than Peter White Public Library.

The Marquette library continues to find ways to keep avid readers engaged in their collection with a safe and convenient service known as ‘Library in a bag.’

Via the library website, you can choose your preferences, place your order and then arrange for a curbside pick-up once that notified when your holds are available or when your list is ready.

Phone requests are also welcome by the library.

Reference Librarian Lynette Suckow said that while the service caters to your personalization, it also offers compelling books you might have otherwise missed for an expanded reading experience.

“We have genres of mystery, we have westerns, we have sci-fi, we have romances. If you want a selection of items that you hadn’t decided exactly what you want, we can pad it for you a little bit and give you our suggestions,” said Suckow.

For complete information on Peter White Public Library’s services including walk-in hours, visit their website here: PWPL Website

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: MSP says missing woman’s body was found Friday
Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter
UPDATE: Marquette County removed from ‘The New York Times’ coronavirus Top 10 lists
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

“Dentistry For Our Vets” event in Iron Mountain
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
Escanaba’s Holy Name High reopens fall 2021; remote learning U.P. wide