Peter White Public Library’s offers safe and customized pick-up service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Look no further to a community-style book club than Peter White Public Library.

The Marquette library continues to find ways to keep avid readers engaged in their collection with a safe and convenient service known as ‘Library in a bag.’

Via the library website, you can choose your preferences, place your order and then arrange for a curbside pick-up once that notified when your holds are available or when your list is ready.

Phone requests are also welcome by the library.

Reference Librarian Lynette Suckow said that while the service caters to your personalization, it also offers compelling books you might have otherwise missed for an expanded reading experience.

“We have genres of mystery, we have westerns, we have sci-fi, we have romances. If you want a selection of items that you hadn’t decided exactly what you want, we can pad it for you a little bit and give you our suggestions,” said Suckow.

For complete information on Peter White Public Library’s services including walk-in hours, visit their website here: PWPL Website

