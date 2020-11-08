One person dies in vehicle rollover crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin has died in a single vehicle rollover crash. The crash scene was found Saturday, November 7, at 4:30 A.M. in the Town of Beaver, Wisconsin.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve says Bernardo Diaz, 36, of the Town of Beaver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. Diaz was the only person in the vehicle.

A passerby spotted a vehicle off the road and upside down on East 6th road in the Town of Beaver. The Sheriff’s Department investigation found the vehicle was headed east on East 6th road when it went off the road and came back on the road multiple times. The vehicle went off the road on the north side a final time and crashed through a power pole, rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department says Diaz was from Mexico, living in the Town of Beaver and working on a nearby farm. The crash remains under investigation. This is the third traffic death in Marinette County this year.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coleman Rescue Squad and the Pound Fire Department.

