Michigan Tech women’s basketball online team store now open

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball has opened an online Nike store and is selling officially licensed team gear. Fans may choose from a wide array of apparel options including t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, half zips, and sweatshirts. Show off your Husky basketball pride by shopping at the team online store today. The online store is open now until November 12.

SHOP NOW

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.