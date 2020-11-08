Michigan Tech women’s basketball online team store now open
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball has opened an online Nike store and is selling officially licensed team gear. Fans may choose from a wide array of apparel options including t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, half zips, and sweatshirts. Show off your Husky basketball pride by shopping at the team online store today. The online store is open now until November 12.
