High school football playoffs round three matchups
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of UP teams have advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
Here are those matchups:
DIVISION THREE
Marquette @ Muskegon, TBA
DIVISION FOUR
Sault Ste. Marie @ Cadillac, Friday 7 p.m.
DIVISION SIX
Negaunee @ Calumet, TBA
DIVISION EIGHT
Bark River-Harris @ Iron Mountain, TBA
8-PLAYER
DIVISION ONE
Indian River-Inland Lakes @ Pickford, Friday 7 p.m.
DIVISION TWO
Cedarville @ North Central, Friday 6 p.m CST.
