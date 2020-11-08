High school football playoffs round three matchups

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of UP teams have advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Here are those matchups:

DIVISION THREE

Marquette @ Muskegon, TBA

DIVISION FOUR

Sault Ste. Marie @ Cadillac, Friday 7 p.m.

DIVISION SIX

Negaunee @ Calumet, TBA

DIVISION EIGHT

Bark River-Harris @ Iron Mountain, TBA

8-PLAYER

DIVISION ONE

Indian River-Inland Lakes @ Pickford, Friday 7 p.m.

DIVISION TWO

Cedarville @ North Central, Friday 6 p.m CST.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.