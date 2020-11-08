Gogebic Range United Way hosting fund-drive

GOGEBIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Range United Way is currently taking donations for its fund-drive, which will benefit local non-profit charities in Gogebic, Ontonagon, and Iron Counties.

“Our United Way this year is covering 17 organizations. These organizations are stretched across the U.P.”

Executive Director of Gogebic Range United Way, Cindy Simmons, says United Way canceled its annual dinner fundraiser this year due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

And while there was talk of a drive thru dinner fundraiser, range united decided to stick to the safe option – which in monetary donations.

“In our local newspapers we have put in an advertisement and they clip that out and they send that along with a check with whatever they would like to donate.”

Simmons says any monetary donation can be sent to Gogebic Range United Way’s PO Box, or a payroll deduction can be set up.

However, if you’re unable to donate but still looking to help.

“By going out and volunteering for those programs or even asking if there’s anything at United Way if they’d like to come and donate some time or energy or talents to us too, they can come and help us out too.”

And for Simmons, helping and donating right now is more important than ever.

“All these programs need money to keep things going and flowing and a lot of these agencies are kind of because of COVID, they’re kind like stuck.”

Full list of non-profits:

—Bay Cliff Health Camp

—Voyageurs Boy Scouts

—Ironwood Theatre

—Big Brothers Big Sisters

—Salvation Army

—Iron County Senior Center

—Keenagers Corporation

—Gogebic County UM Extension 4-H Programs

—Gogebic County Search and Rescue

—Peninsula Waters Girl Scouts

—New Beginnings

—Restoration of Breech Pantry

—Iron County Wisconsin UW Extension 4H Programs

—Gogebic Ontonagon Community Action Agency

—Stepping Stones 4U

—NICER Community Garden Group

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.