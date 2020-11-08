Advertisement

Escape in Marquette reopens safely for customers

Escape Marquette
Escape Marquette
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette has reopened but are closely following CDC guidelines.

Although the brain-trivia center closed for over 100 days during the pandemic, Game Master Christian Sharp said business has been steady since reopening.

They provide free masks for anyone that doesn’t have one and hand sanitizer when guests come in.

Game times are also staggered 20 minutes apart to keep the flow of each party separate from one another. Sharp also said they clean thoroughly between each session.

Each party is encouraged to only book a session with family members and no one outside of the household.

For those that want to enjoy the fun, Escape is having a promotion very soon.

“So we actually have some big news,” Sharp said. “Ladies Week, which is the week of November 15, it’s buy one get one free. You can purchase it virtually or online.”

The tickets purchased will not expire. To purchase the tickets visit their website.

Sharp also thanked the community for their continuous support and said they wouldn’t have been able to survive without the support.

