Advertisement

Earthquake felt across southern New England

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.
An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center says the 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Michigan Legislature Oversight Committees to meet Saturday about elections

Latest News

UK’s Johnson, praised by Trump, seeks new UK bond with Biden
New record high for US coronavirus cases
One person dies in vehicle rollover crash
Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys