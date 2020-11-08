Advertisement

Breezy yet warm Sunday under partly cloudy skies

Daytime highs in the 70s a possibility for some U.P. locations.
The next weather system arrives late Monday producing rain in the U.P. Cooler trend on tap by midweek.
The next weather system arrives late Monday producing rain in the U.P. Cooler trend on tap by midweek.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday’s weather in the U.P. continues under a warm air regime produced by a strengthened high pressure. A predominantly southerly wind flow ranges in speeds from 10-20 mph, with some areas in the U.P. to experience gusts over 25 mph during the daytime. Increasing cloudiness takes place Sunday night, signaling a change in our weather pattern as the crest of high pressure departs the Great Lakes region and the next system out west approaches.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with southerly breezes; potential gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with southerly breezes; potential gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and cooler

Highs: 50

Veterans Day Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning rain showers

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

Friday: Cloudy and cold with a chance of mixed rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow

Highs: 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette
UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Michigan Legislature Oversight Committees to meet Saturday about elections

Latest News

Unseasonable Warmth Continues Through the Weekend
Winning weather for a few more days
Unseasonably Warm Weather Will Continue
Nice stretch for how long?