Breezy yet warm Sunday under partly cloudy skies
Daytime highs in the 70s a possibility for some U.P. locations.
Sunday’s weather in the U.P. continues under a warm air regime produced by a strengthened high pressure. A predominantly southerly wind flow ranges in speeds from 10-20 mph, with some areas in the U.P. to experience gusts over 25 mph during the daytime. Increasing cloudiness takes place Sunday night, signaling a change in our weather pattern as the crest of high pressure departs the Great Lakes region and the next system out west approaches.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with southerly breezes; potential gusts over 25 mph
Highs: 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with southerly breezes; potential gusts over 25 mph
Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and cooler
Highs: 50
Veterans Day Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning rain showers
Highs: 40s
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40
Friday: Cloudy and cold with a chance of mixed rain and snow
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow
Highs: 40s
