Breezy yet warm Sunday under partly cloudy skies

Sunday’s weather in the U.P. continues under a warm air regime produced by a strengthened high pressure. A predominantly southerly wind flow ranges in speeds from 10-20 mph, with some areas in the U.P. to experience gusts over 25 mph during the daytime. Increasing cloudiness takes place Sunday night, signaling a change in our weather pattern as the crest of high pressure departs the Great Lakes region and the next system out west approaches.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with southerly breezes; potential gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with southerly breezes; potential gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and cooler

Highs: 50

Veterans Day Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning rain showers

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

Friday: Cloudy and cold with a chance of mixed rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow

Highs: 40s

