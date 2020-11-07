UPDATE: Michigan adds more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases; UP over 200

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 207 coronavirus cases Saturday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

Alger: 6 case



Baraga: 16 cases



Chippewa: 10 cases



Delta: 16 cases



Dickinson: 16 cases, 1 death



Gogebic: 15 cases



Houghton: 39 cases



Iron: 5 cases



Keweenaw: 1 case



Luce: 5 cases



Marquette: 59 cases



Menominee: 6 cases



Ontonagon: 11 cases



Schoolcraft: 2 cases



As of Saturday, Nov. 7 at 4:45 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 7,442 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,516 are considered recovered and 150 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 61 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 13 coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 coronavirus patients, with six of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 166,197 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.99 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 7.

Michigan reported 6,225 new cases Saturday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 207,794. Sixty-five new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,578 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 128,981. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

