New potential COVID-19 exposure site in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has added another bar in Marquette to the list of potential coronavirus exposure sites Saturday.

The Third Base Bar located at 726 N 3rd Street was determined to be potentially exposed through contact tracing efforts.

MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited the bar on October 29 and October 30 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department website at mqthealth.org.

MCHC, also, recommends to continue adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask and social distancing whenever out in public.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.