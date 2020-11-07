“Dentistry For Our Vets” event in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Alan Arcand, an Air Force veteran, needed some dental help. Luckily, there is a tradition in Upper Michigan, where veterans can get the dental care they need...for free.

“A lot of vets don’t have a lot of income, and they can’t afford dentistry,” Arcand said. "So, this is a really nice service that they provide for the vets.”

It was all smiles today at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain. For the seventh straight year, Dr. John Fornetti and his team of dentists held their “Dentistry For Our Vets” event. It is a show of gratitude for the veterans' courage, sacrifice and service to the nation.

Throughout most of the day, veterans would go to the office and get a free teeth cleaning, filling, or extraction, which is care most veterans would not receive after their service in the armed forces concluded.

“I think it was about eight or nine years ago we learned that only nine percent of our veterans qualified for dental benefits,” Fornetti explained."And we thought, ‘Wow.’ It just didn’t feel right to us.”

Fornetti talked about why he and his staff do this every year.

“The beautiful thing,” he said, "is that we finally get to serve them when they served us by serving our country.”

The staff also took some time to honor the vets and the country, singing “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “God Bless America.” Fornetti has one message for all of those who helped keep our country and its people safe.

“Thank you,” he said. "Just a very humble thank you for everything you have done for us. And, in a small way, we’re able to give you a little thank you back.”

Arcand feels the same way.

“I really thank Dr. John, his staff, and everybody here,” the veteran stated. "This is a great service.”

Fornetti plans to hold this event yearly, promising to thank our veterans and giving them something to smile about.

