Winning weather for a few more days

The unseasonably warm stretch reaches peak today with highs in the 70s for areas west. Then, 60s remain for the weekend. This warm stretch ends by midweek when temperatures return to the 40s behind a cold front. This front will bring showers by Monday afternoon and widespread on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and much warmer

Highs: Low 70s west, around 70° central, 60s east

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

Highs: Low to mid-60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers moving in during the afternoon across the west end

Highs: Low 60s

Tuesday: Overcast and rainy for all

Highs: 50s with temperatures falling during the day

Wednesday: Clouds clearing slow and seasonal

Highs: Mainly 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Continued 40s

