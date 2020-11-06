Winning weather for a few more days
Pattern shifts occurs next week
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The unseasonably warm stretch reaches peak today with highs in the 70s for areas west. Then, 60s remain for the weekend. This warm stretch ends by midweek when temperatures return to the 40s behind a cold front. This front will bring showers by Monday afternoon and widespread on Tuesday.
Today: Mostly sunny and much warmer
- Highs: Low 70s west, around 70° central, 60s east
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm
- Highs: Low to mid-60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm
- Highs: Mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers moving in during the afternoon across the west end
- Highs: Low 60s
Tuesday: Overcast and rainy for all
- Highs: 50s with temperatures falling during the day
Wednesday: Clouds clearing slow and seasonal
- Highs: Mainly 40s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
- Highs: Continued 40s
