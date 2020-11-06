Advertisement

Winning weather for a few more days

Pattern shifts occurs next week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The unseasonably warm stretch reaches peak today with highs in the 70s for areas west. Then, 60s remain for the weekend. This warm stretch ends by midweek when temperatures return to the 40s behind a cold front. This front will bring showers by Monday afternoon and widespread on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and much warmer

  • Highs: Low 70s west, around 70° central, 60s east

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

  • Highs: Low to mid-60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers moving in during the afternoon across the west end

  • Highs: Low 60s

Tuesday: Overcast and rainy for all

  • Highs: 50s with temperatures falling during the day

Wednesday: Clouds clearing slow and seasonal

  • Highs: Mainly 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Continued 40s

