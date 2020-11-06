Advertisement

Vannieuwenhoven found competent to stand trial for 1976 double homicide

The court found that the 83-year-old can stand trial, understand the court proceeding, and assist in his own defense.
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Raymond Vannieuwenhoven has been found competent to stand trial at a competency hearing at Marinette Circuit Court on November 4.

The court found that the 83-year-old can stand trial, understand the court proceeding, and assist in his own defense.

Vannieuwenhoven is facing murder charges for a double homicide that happened in 1976 in Silver Cliff, Wisconsin.

The murders of David Schuldes, 25 and Ellen Matheys, 24 occurred in 1976, and remained unsolved for over forty years.

Vannieuwenhoven was arrested after a sample of his spit, taken from a licked envelope for a police performance survey, matched a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for June 22, 2021 and a ten-day jury trial has been scheduled for July 19 through July 30, 2021.

