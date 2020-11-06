Advertisement

Upper Peninsula High School Volleyball Districts interrupted by Covid-19 concerns

One district completely canceled
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Covid-19 concerns and quarantines have prevented the Western Upper Peninsula Volleyball District (#97) at Bessemer from taking place.

The district includes Bessemer, Ewen-Trout Creek, Ironwood, Ontonagon, Wakefield-Marenisco and Watersmeet.

Chassell won its district (#98) Thursday night over Lake Linden-Hubbell 3-0. The Panthers will get a bye in its regional semifinal next Tuesday.

Carney-Nadeau (#99) and Mid Peninsula (#100) won their respective district titles Thursday night. The Wolves and Wolverines will meet Tuesday night at Westwood High School in the other regional semifinal with the winner facing Chassell for the regional title next Thursday. At the moment that regional final is scheduled to be played at Forest Park High School in Crystal Falls.

Stephenson and Baraga also had to pull out of the state high school volleyball tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

Pickford and Rudyard will meet in a regional semifinal next Tuesday in Pellston with two Lower Peninsula teams in the other regional semifinal.

