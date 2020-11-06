Unseasonable Warmth Continues Through the Weekend
But, Look for More Cloudiness on Saturday
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 60s to near 70, but the 50s along Lake Michigan
Sunday: Sun mixed with clouds, continued warm
Highs: 60s to near 70
Monday: Warm, a chance of showers western portions, then across much of the U.P. at night
Highs: near 60 into the 60s
Tuesday: Cooler, some rain is likely
Highs: 50s
The trend toward colder weather will continue into the latter portion of next week.
