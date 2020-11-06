Thrivent Financial shops Toys for Tots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On November 11, Veterans Day, Thrivent Financial plans to go shopping for Christmas presents for families in need.

“Prior to that, we’re looking to raise funds for buying toys and stocking up the warehouse,” said Sarah Franks, Financial Associate at Thrivent Financial.

Meijer in Escanaba donated $1,000 and now, Thrivent is turning to the community.

“Some of our members are raising funds, having bake sales, or they’re selling candy bars. We have about seven members that are doing that right now,” said Franks.

Thrivent members can create action teams to help raise money.

“When they apply for their action team, they’ll receive a box looking like this. Members can choose t-shirt sizes for the size of their team,” said Franks. “Additionally, it comes with thank you cards, if ordered, a banner.”

It also comes with a prepaid Visa card to use as seed money for the supplies. If you’re not a Thrivent Financial member, you can still help out.

“We obviously are a toy collection area, so we do have a Toys for Tots collection box. We also have a money box so if you want to make a financial donation you can drop some money off at our front desk,” said Franks.

The staff will be buying toys for age groups that don’t get as much attention.

“Which would be the teen sector, infant and baby sector,” said Franks.

Thrivent hopes to raise about $4,000 for the event.

