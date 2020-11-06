Some Bark River-Harris students will be moving online for two weeks

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - After a meeting with Delta, Schoolcraft, and Menominee County health Department officials, some Bark River-Harris grades will begin remote learning on Monday. All students in the district will be remote on on November 23 and 24.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians, Bark River-Harris Superintendent outlined the decisions that the district has made in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Menominee and surrounding counties:

Pre-k through 6th grade: normal face-to-face instruction

7-12th grade: remote learning plan to be implemented on Monday, November 9 and remain in that phase through November 30th

ALL students will have virtual school on November 23 through November 24.

The letter also acknowledged that if the Upper Peninsula is pushed back to Phase three, those guidelines will override the current plan and all students will go remote.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.