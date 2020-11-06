Advertisement

Senior Companion volunteers honored

A socially distanced way to thank the volunteers for their time
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community Action Agency of Menominee, Delta and Schoolcraft counties thanked senior volunteers of the Senior Companion Program. Volunteers drove up in their cars and were given a gift basket, gift cards and took a socially distanced picture.

These volunteers are 55 and older and spend 15 to 20 hours a week with the elderly. They’re normally honored at the annual recognition banquet but because of COVID, Community Action needed to get creative.

“They’ve also been doing a new program where they’re actually calling or writing doing like a pen pal to seniors who can’t get out of their house right now,” said Julie Moberg, Executive Director for MDS Community Action Agency.

Volunteers typically go grocery shopping, provide transportation to medical visits or just sit and be a friend.

