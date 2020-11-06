Salvation Army Marquette County, Walmart create more opportunities to ‘Rescue Christmas’ this season

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army Marquette County are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.

Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. In our toy program in Marquette and Alger Counties we served 367 families and 741 kids last year. If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean over 700 families and 1500 kids who need our help this holiday season. With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to give to those in need this Christmas.

“Walmart has been a key partner for us each year with our bell ringing effort, and to expand our programs this year to include the Angel Tree giving and round-up donations is truly a Godsend!” said Capt. Doug Winters. “We are seeing more and more first-time registrations this year, demonstrating that the need is great this year."

In most Walmart stores across Michigan and the country, the expanded partnership includes:

· Starting November 2, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31.

· The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, November 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.

· Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

· Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to The Salvation Army of Marquette County.

· Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.

· The official media event for the 2020 Red Kettle Kick-off will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the local area in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you. The Salvation Army of Marquette County serves Marquette, Alger and eastern Baraga Counties.

