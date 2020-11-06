Advertisement

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.
Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot. Three are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Secretary of State: All votes are counted
Whitmer signs COVID-19 bills into law, holds Thursday afternoon press conference
Marquette man arrested for killing his mother appears in court
UPDATE: Marquette County removed from ‘The New York Times’ coronavirus Top 10 lists
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns
Gun sales increase since pandemic began
Michigan COVID-19 data delayed Friday, UP adds 94 new cases so far
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan