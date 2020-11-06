NMU’s Physical Education Instructional Facility temporarily closes due to COVID-19 increase on campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Physical Education Instructional Facility—known as the PEIF—is closed as of November 4.

NMU spokesperson Derek Hall says the cause is an increase of COVID-19 cases on campus. He says the university is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We really are watching the number for on campus living students,” Hall said. “We have quarantine facilities. We have about 40 students in that facility right now. At the beginning of the semester, I think we had as high as 72.”

According to Hall, NMU’s health professionals meet with county health officials every day. He says another way the university keeps track of COVID-19 numbers is routine surveillance testing.

“Every Monday we have a large group of people coming in for testing,” explained Hall. “One week it’s random; we invite 400 – 500 people in. The other Monday, it’s athletes. Every week we are testing more and more people.”

With the fall semester coming to a close, Hall says the university is already preparing for students to return to campus next semester.

“We have announced that we will do mass testing as people return to campus in January,” Hall said. “That system is built and refined. We’re going to try to close as many buildings as possible between Thanksgiving and the first of the year.”

The PEIF closure applies to all recreational sports and activities. Academic courses will continue within the facility as scheduled. The PEIF will tentatively reopen November 16, but that will be determined by the number of coronavirus cases on campus at that date.

As of November 6, there are 83 active confirmed cases. 7 of those are employees, 44 are off campus, and 32 are on campus. NMU has seen a total of 174 cases since July 27.

Of 150 isolation beds on campus, 20 are listed as quarantine occupied. 26 are listed as isolation occupied.

