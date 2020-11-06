NMU students receive Caregiver Incentive Project scholarships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday morning, the Caregiver Incentive Project presented Northern Michigan University students with a special $2,000 scholarship.

The first ever CIP scholarship was awarded to three students. The students either currently work as caregivers or plan to upon graduation.

Two recipients attended a ceremony in their honor at the Superior Health Foundation.

CIP founder and president Erick Paad says the organization wanted to recognize workers who often don’t receive the appreciation they deserve.

“People that don’t have caregivers just don’t understand how much goes on and that it takes a professional, it takes training, it takes a lot of skills to be a caregiver,” Paad said.

According to Paad, the recipients will be a voice for caregivers and the Caregiver Incentive Project going forward.

