Michigan Legislature Oversight Committees to meet Saturday about elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oversight Committees for both the Michigan House and Senate will meet in Lansing Saturday, Nov. 7, to discuss elections in the state.

State Sen. Ed McBroom announced Friday that the joint hearing is part of a legislative effort to ensure the integrity of our state elections.

“The ongoing turmoil surrounding the recent general election underscores my fervent desire, and our state’s need, for a fair and honest result.," Sen. McBroom said. ”I believe everyone should strive for patience and work to see that the truth is revealed, and that is exactly what I intend to do as chair of the Senate Oversight Committee. We will investigate the elections process and seek to determine whether improprieties exist. We must avoid spreading rumors or making pronouncements without having all the facts."

“Pouring gas on every potential fear and spreading doubt about the integrity of the system is not the answer, nor is ignoring troubling reports and dismissing out of hand anecdotal evidence that problems may exist,” Sen. McBroom continued. “We all can point fingers, but simply tearing down our foundations and eroding public trust is exceptionally dangerous. We can, at the same time, seek reforms while working the system we have to resolve any potential issues. That means remaining calm, fair and open so we can help ensure a secure and transparent elections process, and that is what the committees intend to do.”

This meeting comes after Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens dismissed an election lawsuit, Trump v Benson, initiated by the Trump campaign team against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Just Stephens denied plaintiffs' requests after she held a hearing and listened to arguments Thursday, during which she ruled the Trump campaign’s lawsuit was unlikely to succeed on the merits.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released the following statement:

“The Trump campaign’s lawsuit demonstrates either a failed attempt by plaintiffs to cobble together a legitimate claim, or their clear lack of understanding of Michigan’s election laws. The Court correctly described the campaign’s claims as nothing more than hearsay, and our office will ask the Court to dismiss this meritless lawsuit. The will of voters is what matters in this election, and their ballots in Michigan have been counted in a transparent, fair and accurate manner.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.