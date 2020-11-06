Michigan COVID-19 data delayed Friday, UP adds 94 new cases so far

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - So far, Upper Michigan added 94 coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths Friday. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data is delayed Friday, so case counts below are only shown from local health departments that provided updates.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger:

Baraga:

Chippewa: 10 cases

Delta: 31 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries

Dickinson: 24 cases, 1 death, 7 recoveries

Gogebic:

Houghton:

Iron: 13 cases, 4 recoveries

Keweenaw:

Luce:

Mackinac:

Marquette: 193 recoveries

Menominee: 16 cases, 5 recoveries

Ontonagon:

Schoolcraft:

As of Friday, November 6 at 5:05 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 7,140 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,584 are considered recovered and 148 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 61 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated on Nov. 6.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 13 coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 coronavirus patients, with six of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 158,730 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.73 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 4. This data didn’t update as of 5:05 p.m. Nov. 6.

Michigan statewide data isn’t available at the time of posting, as data is delayed statewide. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

