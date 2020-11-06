Advertisement

Michigan adds more than 5,700 COVID-19 cases Thursday, UP up more than 240

There are 61 coronavirus patients in Upper Michigan hospitals as well. Twenty of those patients are in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 256 coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths Thursday. 42 cases were also removed in state and local health department data.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: (-2 cases), 19 recoveries
  • Baraga: 17 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Chippewa: 10 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Delta: 57 cases, 2 deaths, 29 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 25 cases, 1 death, 25 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 16 cases, 1 death
  • Houghton: 12 cases, 23 recoveries
  • Iron: 19 cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: (-1 case), 1 death
  • Luce: (-39 cases) (This drop is according to local health department data), 18 recoveries
  • Mackinac: 0 cases, 36 recoveries
  • Marquette: 51 cases
  • Menominee: 31 cases, 11 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 16 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Thursday, November 5 at 7:46 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 7,046 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,462 are considered recovered and 144 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.0%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 61 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 13 coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 coronavirus patients, with six of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital hastwo coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 158,730 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.73 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 4. This data didn’t update as of 4:00 p.m. Nov. 5.

Michigan reported 5,710 new cases Thursday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 197,806. Fifty-one new deaths were reported statewide, with 26 from vital records review. In total, 7,470 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to find local election results from TV6 & FOX UP
Michigan Secretary of State: All votes are counted
Whitmer signs COVID-19 bills into law, holds Thursday afternoon press conference
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan

Latest News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
MDOC releases updated coronavirus case counts in Upper Michigan prisons
AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end
New tool to help track COVID vaccine safety