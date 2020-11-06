Michigan adds more than 5,700 COVID-19 cases Thursday, UP up more than 240

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 256 coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths Thursday. 42 cases were also removed in state and local health department data.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: (-2 cases), 19 recoveries

Baraga: 17 cases, 2 recoveries

Chippewa: 10 cases, 3 recoveries

Delta: 57 cases, 2 deaths, 29 recoveries

Dickinson: 25 cases, 1 death, 25 recoveries

Gogebic: 16 cases, 1 death

Houghton: 12 cases, 23 recoveries

Iron: 19 cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries

Keweenaw: (-1 case), 1 death

Luce: (-39 cases) (This drop is according to local health department data), 18 recoveries

Mackinac: 0 cases, 36 recoveries

Marquette: 51 cases

Menominee: 31 cases, 11 recoveries

Ontonagon: 16 cases, 2 recoveries

Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Thursday, November 5 at 7:46 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 7,046 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,462 are considered recovered and 144 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.0%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 61 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 13 coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 22 coronavirus patients, with six of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital hastwo coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 158,730 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.73 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 4. This data didn’t update as of 4:00 p.m. Nov. 5.

Michigan reported 5,710 new cases Thursday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 197,806. Fifty-one new deaths were reported statewide, with 26 from vital records review. In total, 7,470 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website

