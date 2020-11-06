Love on Local campaign continues as holidays approach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is continuing its Love on Local campaign and ramping things up for the holidays.

Love on Local is an initiative aimed at helping local business in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. It started as a gift card program and now includes an app, offering a chance to win a weekly drawing and purchase options for Love on Local merchandise. LSCP staff say the local businesses can provide a more personal touch to shopping.

“These local businesses, they know who you are they want to check in on you and they ask you how are you doing, and it’s so good to walk into an establishment that knows your name and knows your situation and tell them I’m good and I’m here to support you the way you support me and my community,” said LSCP Outreach Coordinator, Megan O’Connor.

More than 50 local businesses are part of the program. Love on Local also includes the west end of Marquette County through the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. You can find the Love on Local website by clicking here.

