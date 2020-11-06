LMAS District Health Department: ‘We need your help’ to bring COVID-19 cases numbers down

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department is asking for eastern Upper Michigan residents to help bring the COVID-19 cases counts back down.

The health department hasn’t identified a specific event or location that is causing the rapid increase in cases in its district, but says that indicates community spread of the coronavirus.

Read the entire release from the LMAS District Health Department below.

At the beginning of October 2020, Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) counties had a combined total of 134 COVID-19 cases. As of November 5, 2020, the total across the LMAS counties is 547, an increase of 308%. The first two deaths from COVID-19 in the district occurred in October.

There is no specific event, activity, or location that LMAS District Health Department has identified in this rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Some are household members of a person who tested positive. Others test positive while in quarantine due to being a close contact of a case. Some cases are associated with gatherings – large or small. Whenever people gather with those who do not live in their immediate household, especially with family or friends, it is easy to feel like masks and distancing are not necessary. In other cases, LMAS is unable to identify the source of the infection, which indicates community spread.

LMAS staff continue to work every day and at all hours, to protect the health of residents, workers and visitors in our four counties. Testing, contact tracing, and case investigations are time-intensive, but vital components to slowing and reducing the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19.

The bottom line is, we need your help. If we all commit to consistently do each of these small things every time we leave our homes, we can start bringing these COVID-19 case numbers down.

Wear a clean cloth face mask which covers your mouth and nose.

Maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and people not in your immediate household.

Avoid gatherings with people not in your immediate household.

Stay home when you don’t feel well.

Wash your hands – thoroughly and often.

Will you help us? #DoSmallThings #TakeCareOfEachOther

For more COVID information, please visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus and LMASDHD.org.

