Lake Antoine Park Partners receives donation from DIISD tech students

The Lake Antoine Park Partners will hang the metal fish pieces, which represent each donor that helped with the beach restoration project.
DeKoster stands with one of the metal fish.
DeKoster stands with one of the metal fish.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District’s (DIISD) technical center helped the Lake Antoine Park Partners in Iron Mountain with its donor wall.

Welding tech students cut and designed metal fish for the wall. Students in the auto body program also helped clean and paint the metal.

The Lake Antoine Park Partners will hang the pieces, which represent each donor that helped with the beach restoration project.

“It’s exciting for the kids, the ones who worked on it. They can come out next summer, 10 years from now and point to those fish, and say ‘hey, I made those, I painted those.’ It’s something they can show their family and friends for years to come,” said Nancy DeKoster a member of the Lake Antoine Park Partners. The wall is set to be complete by next summer.

