Keweenaw County reports first COVID-19 death

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has confirmed that a Keweenaw County resident has died of COVID-19 related complications. The elderly person was an inpatient at a local hospital at the time of their death. To date, there are 28 deaths related to the virus within the five-county jurisdiction.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family and friends who have lost their loved one,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our friends and families. We are seeing increased cases throughout our district and we must come together as a community to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

The WUPHD continues to remind people to avoid close contact with those who are not a part of your household as even poeple with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus. Masking, washing hands, and maintaining a six-foot distance are steps that everyone can take to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Click here for a complete list of UP coronavirus cases.

For more information, visit wuphd.org

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.