Gun sales increase since pandemic began

Gun sales up
Gun sales up(KY3)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Gun sales have been on the rise since March in the country, and locally at Lake Michigan Armory in Chocolay Township.

Gun shop manager Scott Shimon said their sales has increased at least 85 percent since the spring.

About 80 percent of those sales are said to be first-time buyers.

“I think it has a lot to do with what’s going on in the country right now and I think people are little scared with looting and different things that are going on in different areas,” Shimon said.

Deer season is less than two weeks away and the shop is having trouble keeping a full inventory. When the products finally arrive, they sell quickly.

“All the gun manufactures are kind of slowed down a little bit as far as producing firearms and there’s a lot of firearms being purchased by everyone,” Shimon said.

Shimon stresses the importance of gun safety. He said one of the most important things to remember is to always treat the gun as if it’s loaded and do not put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

“I recommend everyone take a CPL course or at least a beginner’s weapons familiarization course so they can get familiar with firearms.”

Lake Michigan Armory is planning on hosting training classes soon. Until then, be safe with your new purchase.

