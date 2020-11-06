Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District extends online learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and faculty of the Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District will have to wait a little bit longer to head back to the classrooms.

The schools have been conducting remote learning since October 26th, and were slated to resume classes in-person this coming Monday. Their closures were extended this week as Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Gogebic and Ontonagon Counties.

GOISD’s Superintendent, Alan Tulppo, says two weeks after the transition to online teaching, the counties have not reached the mark they are looking for to bring the students and teachers back into the buildings.

"Our cases per million in both Ontonagon and Gogebic counties are still well above that 150 cases per million,” Tulppo explained.

According to state data, as of Tuesday, Ontonagon County had a 7-day average of 918 daily cases per million people. In Gogebic County, those numbers are at 426 daily cases per million.

Tulppo says he believes the rise is because people are not taking COVID-19 seriously.

“We’ve got some attitudes in our communities where people aren’t taking the precautions they need to be taking,” he said. "Wear your mask, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, and wash your hands.”

The superintendent says now the district is doing everything possible to make sure the students are emotionally okay.

"We have some wonderful consultants at the ISD who are doing some remote interactions with students and families,” he stated.

Tulppo also says he prefers to have learning conducted face-to-face.

“We miss working with our students and teachers right now,” he said. "We know that our teachers are missing their students. They are thinking about them.”

Schools in Gogebic County are scheduled to resume in-person learning on November 16th, while the Ontonagon county buildings are slated to open up on November 23rd. That is only if both areas meet that 150 cases per million mark.

