Escanaba’s Holy Name High reopens fall 2021; remote learning U.P. wide

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The doors have always been open at Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, teaching children from pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 -- but starting Fall 2021, student life expands to Grade 10 with the reopening of Holy Name High School.

Principal Joe Carlson and Development Director Michelle Bink said the mission began with the class of 1971.

“It’s been 50 years in the making. Ever since the doors closed, it’s been efforts and a will to make this happen," Carlson said.

“It’s a miracle, it’s a blessing, it’s great for the Upper Peninsula and the Diocese of Marquette -- and a great choice for students who want to continue their Catholic education in high school,” said Bink.

During the 2019 campaign launch, Carlson mentioned of families considering to move to the area for their kids to attend Holy Name High.

That move may no longer be necessary with remote learning.

“It’s an extension of the school and again, we want it to be open to other areas of the Diocese. They can Zoom in and join us virtually if needed,” the principal said.

The outpouring of support continues in fund-raising efforts and an endowment for long-term stability.

A complete pre-K through 12th grade Catholic education experience is the goal at Holy Name by 2023.

“We already have that money right now to operate for the first year. And in the meantime we need to continue to grow the endowment so we can educate students for generations to come,” Bink said.

“We anticipate our staff will grow as we add a grade level each year after that,” said Carlson.

As the mission statement goes: “Now is the time” to support Holy Name Catholic High.

